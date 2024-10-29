GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five more judges to be sworn in at the Kerala High Court on Wednesday

Published - October 29, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five judicial officers of the Kerala District judiciary will be sworn in as the judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

P. Krishnakumar, Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, K. V. Jayakumar, Registrar (Vigilance) of the Kerala High Court, S. Muralee Krishna, Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, Jobin Sebastian, Registrar (District Judiciary), Kerala High Court, and P. V. Balakrishnan, Principal District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, will be sworn in at a function to be held at the Chief Justice’s court at 10.15 a.m.

With this, the number of judges of the High Court will reach 45.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.