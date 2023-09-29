HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five more hospitals in Kerala secure National Quality Assurance Standard certification

170 health-care institutions in State have the certification now

September 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Five more hospitals in Kerala have secured the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification, taking the total number of hospitals with NQAS certification in the State to 170.

The newly certified hospitals are Madathara FHC, Kollam; Kodanad FHC, Ernakulam; Vellore FHC, Kottayam; Pookkottukavu FHC, Palakkad; and Kottakkal FHC, Malappuram.

A total of 170 health-care institutions in the State have newly secured NQAS while 67 hospitals have renewed NQAS certification. These include five district hospitals, four taluk hospitals, nine community health centres, 39 urban primary health centres, and 113 family health centres.

Hospitals which secure NQAS certification have to satisfy some 6,500 quality check points in eight categories. The certification is valid for three years.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.