Five more hospitals in Kerala secure National Quality Assurance Standard certification

September 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Five more hospitals in Kerala have secured the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification, taking the total number of hospitals with NQAS certification in the State to 170.

The newly certified hospitals are Madathara FHC, Kollam; Kodanad FHC, Ernakulam; Vellore FHC, Kottayam; Pookkottukavu FHC, Palakkad; and Kottakkal FHC, Malappuram.

A total of 170 health-care institutions in the State have newly secured NQAS while 67 hospitals have renewed NQAS certification. These include five district hospitals, four taluk hospitals, nine community health centres, 39 urban primary health centres, and 113 family health centres.

Hospitals which secure NQAS certification have to satisfy some 6,500 quality check points in eight categories. The certification is valid for three years.