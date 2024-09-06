Five more hospitals get NQAS certification in Kerala

Five more public hospitals in the State have secured the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification.

These include a family health centre at Shaktikulangara, Kollam; family health centre at Padyam, Kannur; family health centre at Vazhakkulam in Ernakulam; Thalikkulam family health centre in Thrissur; and Iravimangalam Urban family health centre in Malappuram.

With this, 177 public hospitals have secured NQAS certifications and 81 hospitals have been recertified. NQAS certification is given for a period of three years and hospitals are examined for 6,500 check points in eight categories to secure NQAS.

Apart from the annual State-level inspection, a national certification team re-examines the certification every three years. Family health centres securing NQAS certification get an incentive of ₹2 lakh while other hospitals get an annual incentive of ₹10,000 per bed, which can be utilised for hospital development.

