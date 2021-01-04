Five more fully reserved specials cleared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2021 18:32 IST

Railway Board has cleared five more fully reserved special trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazarat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Special.

The daily fully reserved specials are to ply in the Tirunelveli Junction–Palakkad Junction–Tirunelveli Junction, Mangaluru Central–Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central, Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru –Ernakulam Junction Superfast and Alappuzha – Kannur – Alappuzha sectors, according to the Railways.

Train 06791 Tirunelveli Junction–Palakkad Jn. Special via Tenkasi, Kollam, Kottayam and Ernakulam will leave Tirunelveli Junction daily at 11.15 p.m. from January 4 to reach Palakkad Junction at 12.50 noon the next day.

In the return direction, Train 06792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Special will leave Palakkad Junction. daily at 4.05 p.m. from January 5 to reach Tirunelveli Junction at 4.55 a.m. the next day.

Train 06605 Mangalore Central- Nagercoil Junction Special via Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram Central will leave Mangalore Central at daily 7.20 a.m. from January 6 to reach Nagercoil Junction at 11.20 p.m. the same day.

Train 06606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangalore Central Special Train will leave Nagercoil Junction daily at 2 a.m. from January 7 to reach Mangalore Central at 6 p.m. the same day.

Train 02678 Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Special will leave Ernakulam Juncton daily at 9.10 a.m. from January 8 to reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.50 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Train 02677 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Daily Superfast Special Train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 6.10 a.m. from January 9 to reach Ernakulam Jn. at 4. 55 p.m. the same day.

Train 06083 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazarat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special Train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on Saturdays at 00.30 a.m. from January 9 to reach Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10.40 p.m. the second day. In the return direction, Train 06084 Hazarat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Special will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin on Mondays from January 11 at 5 a.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.55 a.m. the third day.

Train 06307 Alappuzha–Kannur Special will leave Alappuzha daily at 2.45 p.m. from 10th January to reach Kannur at 11.10 p.m. the same day. Train 06308 Kannur-Alappuzha Special will leave Kannur daily at 5.10 a.m. from 11th January to reach Alappuzha at 1.20 p. m. the same day.