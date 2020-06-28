Five more fresh cases in Kottayam

The district on Sunday reported more cases of COVID-19 with five persons, including the relatives of a female patient from Pallikkathodu, being tested positive for the disease. At the same time, six persons who had been undergoing treatment for the disease at various hospitals here were reported to have recovered from the infection.

According to officials, the 37-year-old husband of the woman from Pallikkathodu, her two girl children aged three and six, and her 67-year-old mother-in-law have been tested positive for the disease. The woman, an employee at a private hospital in Ponkunnam, and her 70-year-old father-in-law were tested positive last week.

Unknown source

The officials are yet to confirm the exact source of infection for the family, raising concerns about the possibility of a local transmission.

The fifth person to be tested positive during the day was a 26-year-old woman from Karkattoor, who returned from Mumbai on June 19. Earlier, her husband too had been tested positive for the virus.

Six persons — a 32-year-old woman from Thrikkodithanam who had returned from New Delhi; a 24-year-old woman from Kuravilangadu who had returned from Hyderabad; a 34-year-old Paippad native who had landed from Qatar; a 10-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister who had landed from Riyadh; and a 34-year-old Changanassery native who landed from Abu Dhabi — were discharged after being tested negative.

Of the total 120 active cases in the district, 44 are undergoing treatment at the Pala general hospital while 35 are admitted to the District General Hospital. The Government Medical College has 36 patients while the remaining five persons are at Manjeri and Kochi respectively.