Five more expatriates test positive in Kollam district

Police officers using force to disperse migrant labourers who assembled at the Kollam Collectorate on Monday to seek transport to their hometown.

KOLLAM

01 June 2020 23:13 IST

Police use force to disperse migrant workers who wanted train tickets to go back home

Five more persons from Kollam, all of them expatriates, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

They include three women who travelled on the same flight from Kuwait and two others who boarded from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

The 39-year-old Ettiva resident, 41-year-old Anchal resident and 45-year-old Melila resident had travelled on J9-1405 Kuwait-Kochi flight on May 26 and were in institutional quarantine at Oachira. Their samples were collected as part of sentinel surveillance and they were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, after they tested positive. The other two patients are a 40-year old from Thrikkovilvattam who travelled on IX-1538 Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram flight on May 29 and a 51-year-old from Prakkulam who travelled on Bahrain-Kochi Air India Express on May 28. At present the district has 40 active cases and the Health Department is awaiting the report of 306 samples.

Lathicharge

Meanwhile, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse migrant workers who assembled near the Kollam Collectorate violating social-distancing norms to seek tickets for the special train to West Bengal leaving Kollam on Monday. Most of them had lost their jobs during the lockdown. Authorities promised them that more trains would be arranged for their travel.