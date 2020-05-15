Five more COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

Kalpetta

15 May 2020 20:12 IST

2,030 persons under observation in district

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wayanad continued

to rise with five more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases reported in the district stood at 21.

A 29-year-old man from Kozhuvana near Cheeral and his 25-year-old-wife were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday. They had returned to Kozhuvana from Dubai on May 7 and were admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady on May 13, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

A one-year-old girl at Panavally near Mananthavady tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. A 33-year-old man from Thirunelly and a 29-year-old man at Cheeral were also

tested positive.

Of the 21 cases reported in the district so far, three have been

discharged. As many as 2,030 persons are under observation.

Team expanded

The Health Department has expanded its surveillance team to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

District Surveillance Officer Dr.A. Soumya would lead the team, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

Senior epidemiologist Dr.S. Sukumaran would coordinate the activities, including contact-tracing, she said.