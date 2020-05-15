Kerala

Five more COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

2,030 persons under observation in district

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wayanad continued

to rise with five more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases reported in the district stood at 21.

A 29-year-old man from Kozhuvana near Cheeral and his 25-year-old-wife were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday. They had returned to Kozhuvana from Dubai on May 7 and were admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady on May 13, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

A one-year-old girl at Panavally near Mananthavady tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. A 33-year-old man from Thirunelly and a 29-year-old man at Cheeral were also

tested positive.

Of the 21 cases reported in the district so far, three have been

discharged. As many as 2,030 persons are under observation.

Team expanded

The Health Department has expanded its surveillance team to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

District Surveillance Officer Dr.A. Soumya would lead the team, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

Senior epidemiologist Dr.S. Sukumaran would coordinate the activities, including contact-tracing, she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:14:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/five-more-covid-19-cases-in-wayanad/article31595091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY