Five more cases in capital

The State capital reported five more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of people being treated in the district to 66.

While all of the five were imported cases, four of the patients had come from abroad. Three among them, a 59-year old man hailing from Alappuzha, a 39-year old woman from Vithura and a 39-year old man from Muttathara, had arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in special flights from Kuwait. An 18-year old girl who hails from Pallithura was diagnosed with the infection after arriving at the Kannur International Airport from Tajikistan.

Symptoms

A 24-year old Kulathoor native who had come from Mumbai has also been found to be suffering from the disease. Her father had died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai, official sources said.

Prevented from proceeding for his home district, the Alappuzha native had been admitted to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital soon after his journey from Kuwait after he displayed various symptoms including diarrhoea.

The district administration quarantined 767 people on the day as a result of which the total number of people quarantined has gone up to 12,680. Forty-two people were hospitalised with various symptoms.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued an order that makes it mandatory for people who want to be quarantined in any residential facility or dwelling unit, which has been notified by the government, to inform the local self government concerned in advance, following which the latter must verify its suitability.

The medical officer must also ensure that there is proper provision for room quarantine and that there were no children aged below 10 years and people aged above 65 years, pregnant women and other persons who are immuno-compromised in the same facility.