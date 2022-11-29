Five more arrested in PFI protest march case

November 29, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

Five more Popular Front of India (PFI) activists surrendered before Kattapana Dy.SP V. A. Nishadmon on Tuesday in connection with the UAPA case relating to a protest march. According to the police, the arrested were identified as V. S. Ajmal Khan, 33, Anshad Muhammed, 38, Ajmal V. A., 38, residents of Ramakkalmedu and Shajahan Shaji, 48, and his son Ameen Shajahan, 21, residents of Edatharamukku near Balanpilla city in Idukki.

Nedumkandam police had registered a case in September against seven PFI activists who took out a march to Balanpilla City near Nedumkandam in Idukki, protesting against the ban on the PFI. During the rally, the PFI activists raised provocative slogans against the RSS. Following the incident, the police slapped the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the PFI activists.

“ The Police registered a case against them under IPC sections 283, 143, 147, 149, and The Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Processions) Act,” said Nedumkandam SHO C.S. Binu.

“ Two accused Shameer, 28 of Edatharamukku, and Ameersha V. S. of Balanpilla city had surrendered before the police in October last week.” said the police.

The police said that after the incident, the accused absconded and stayed in Tamil Nadu.