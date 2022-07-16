Five memorable Malayalam roles of Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen immortalised quite a few characters in his 44-year-long career.

Actor and Director Pratap Pothan during an interaction with The Hindu MetroPlus, in Kochi on March 31, 2014. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Prathap Pothen immortalised quite a few characters in his 44-year-long career.

There won’t be those dimpled playful smiles anymore as Prathap Pothen is no more. The beloved Malayalam actor, scenarist and filmmaker, who passed away on July 15 in his apartment in Chennai, has left an indelible mark on South Indian cinema, especially in Malayalam and Tamil.

Although a talented filmmaker, Prathap started out as an actor in 1978 in maestro Bharathan’s 1978 Malayalam movie Aaravam, and shone in both quirky and serious roles. This is a list of five of his most memorable performances in Malayalam cinema:

Also read: Suhasini Maniratnam’s tribute to her dear friend, Prathap

Aaravam (1978)

Prathap Pothen as Kokkarako Annan in Bharathan's 'Aaravam' | Photo Credit: ASWIN VN

Prathap’s knack to be charmingly quirky was showcased in his debut movie itself. He played the irrepressible Kokkarako Annan who, as the name suggests, was so obsessed with roosters that he always carried around two, whom he considered as his sons. In a movie dominated by a brilliant Nedumudi Venu as the eccentric hunter Maruthu, Prathap and his roosters managed to be almost as memorable.

Where to watch : YouTube

Thakara (1979)

A screenshot of Prathap Pothen as Thakara from Bharathan’s 1979 Malayalam movie ‘Thakara’

One his best performances, Prathap played to perfection the character of an mentally-challenged orphan infatuated by Subashini, the dream girl of his village, in this Bharathan movie that is now considered a cult classic. Prathap effortlessly portrayed the naivete and awkwardness of Thakara who has no idea how to handle a crush and ends up cultivating a violent obsession misguided by his hedonist mentor Chellappan Aashari, played by Nedumudi Venu, with whom he had a wonderful onscreen rapport.

Where to watch : YouTube

Chamaram (1980)

Prathap Pothen and Zarina Wahab in Malayalam movie ‘Chamaram’ directed by Bharathan. | Photo Credit: JAYARAM COMBINES

In this romantic classic, Bharathan once again used Prathap’s innate charm to etch the character of Vinod, a college student who falls in love with Indu, his lecturer, played by Zarina Wahab. It was a daring role that not many actors would have taken up back then. However, Prathap rarely trod the beaten path.

Where to watch : YouTube

22 Female Kottayam (2012)

A screenshot of Prathap Pothen as Hegde from the movie ‘22 Female Kottayam,’ directed by Aashiq Abu

Although Prathap’s playful charm can be endearing, Aashiq Abu showed that it can also be used to effectively convey the bone-chilling predatory instincts of a rapist. 22 Female Kottayam was Pratap’s comeback to Malayalam cinema, and he couldn’t have picked a better role than that of Hegde, a vicious sexual predator. Where to watch : Jio Cinema

Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

Prathap Pothen as Dr. Samuel in the poster of the 2012 Malayalam movie ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil,’ directed by Lal Jose and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dr. Samuel from this Lal Jose movie is arguably Prathap’s best performance post his comeback to Malayalam cinema, and one of his most endearing characters. Prathap managed to convey the various shades of a brilliant doctor who is loving, caring and soft-spoken yet unwavering and uncompromising in his values. He infused the character with so much empathy, making Dr. Samuel unforgettable for viewers.