Five-member committee to study problems in Kerala’s coir sector

December 06, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has appointed a five-member external committee, headed by Sankar Krishnapillai, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, to study the problems in the State’s coir sector, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The committee includes K. Balan, Professor of Civil Engineering who has done several studies related to the sector; P.V. Divya, Civil Engineering Professor, IIT Palakkad; Rakesh Krishnan, Associate Professor, School of Management Studies, the Cochin University of Science and Technology; and the chairman of the Coir Corporation. The committee had already started its work, Mr. Rajeeve said, while replying to a calling attention motion by Ramesh Chennithala in the Assembly on Tuesday on the problems in the State’s coir sector.

Lack of market

Mr. Chennithala pointed out that the State’s coir sector, which included over 600 coir cooperatives and 50-odd small factories, were facing a huge crisis as the Coir Corporation and Coirfed were not procuring the coir and coir products manufactured by the cooperatives. He said that coir products worth ₹70 crore were lying unutilised in godowns of the Coir Corporation and the cooperatives as no market had been found for these products.

Mr. Rajeeve said that coir and coir products purchased since 2010 by the Coirfed and the Coir Corporation under severe pressure from the cooperatives were remaining unused in the godowns. He pointed out that innovative products that suited market interests were needed.

Coir geotextiles

Over 53 lakh sq km of coir geotextiles would be ordered by local bodies. The government was also engaged in talks with the northeastern States for finding market for coir geotextiles. He said despite pumping in a lot of money, the coir sector did not seem to be doing well and that the government was looking forward to the expert committee’s report for guidance in this regard.

Meanwhile, the government will soon call a meeting of all stakeholders in the coir sector as well as MLAs and officials in Alappuzha district to discuss the problems in the sector.