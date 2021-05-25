Five made permanent Judges of Kerala HC

New Delhi

25 May 2021 21:51 IST

The Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the elevation of five additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent Judges.

Justices Conrad Stansilaus Dias, Pulleri Vadhyarillath Kunhikrishnan, Thirumuppath Raghavan Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath Puzhankara, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, would be Judges of the High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices, the Law Ministry notification said.

According to the Law Ministry website, the Kerala High Court has a sanctioned strength of 47 judges, but is functioning with 40 judges now.

