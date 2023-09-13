HamberMenu
Five-level inspections as part of ‘zero corruption’ campaign, says Kerala Revenue Minister

September 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Inspections at five separate levels are being conducted for rooting out corruption in the Revenue department, Revenue Minister K. Rajan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

As part of the ‘zero corruption’ campaign, inspections in at least 500 locations are planned in a month, Mr. Rajan said while replying to the discussion on the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Assembly passed the amendment which sought to authorise Deputy Collectors to exercise all or any of the powers of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

In all, 2,28,639 applications filed online pertaining to land conversion are pending before the department. Of the online applications filed since February this year, 82,528 applications were disposed of.

The law amendment will enable the department to speed up the settlement of the pending applications in a decentralised manner across 69 centres under 27 RDOs/Sub Collectors and 42 Deputy Collectors, Mr. Rajan said.

