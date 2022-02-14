Five lakh people to attend CPI(M) State conference online

‘COVID protocol will be followed in public meetings’

The State conference of the CPI(M), which will begin here on March 1, will be attended by five lakh persons in virtual mode.

The delegate session will be held at the special enclave to be set up at Marine Drive. Public meetings will be organised by following the COVID protocol. Branch committees of the party will make facilities for people to witness the public meetings organised in connection with the conference, organisers said.

Providing the details of the upcoming conference, organising committee leaders C.N. Mohanan, who is also the district secretary of the party, and P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister, said seminars and exhibitions will also be organised as part of the meeting.

Party flags will be hoisted in 10,000 centres on February 21. Conference proclamation rallies will be held on February 24 by following the COVID protocol. The funds collected for the party meeting will be received by party leaders on February 16 and 17, they said.

The party has already formed reception committees at the area, local and branch levels of the organisation. The central reception committee office of the conference was inaugurated on January 8.

The seminars that were planned in different areas were dropped in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic. Elaborate campaigns are also under way in social media. Short videos have been made to take the message of the conference to the masses, they said.

Party leaders M. Swaraj and K.S. Arunkumar also attended the press conference.