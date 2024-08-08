GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five lakh litres of drinking water supplied to landslide-hit areas of Wayanad: KWA

Published - August 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has so far supplied 5 lakh litres of drinking water to relief camps and landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.

The landslides had either destroyed water sources in the area or rendered them unusable, prompting the KWA to step up supply as the rescue and relief efforts progressed.

On the first day of the relief operations, voluntary organisations had supplied water sourced from KWA vending points. As the demand grew with more relief workers and volunteers arriving on the scene, the KWA had taken over the supply.

HC initiates suo motu case on Wayanad landslides

As KWA lacked tanker lorries in Wayanad, the agency brought tankers from Kozhikode and hired more for water transportation to the affected areas. The KWA is supplying water to the schools where relief camps are operating, and the military camp at Meppadi.

At present, 1 lakh litres were being supplied every day, KWA executive engineer T.K. Jithesh said. The tankers are filled from the KWA’s booster pump house at Kalpetta. The quality control division of the agency keeps a close watch on the quality of the supplied water. KWA supply is also ensured to the bio-toilets at Punchirimattam and Mundakkai.

natural disasters / Kerala / drinking water

