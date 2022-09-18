Five lakh handbooks to be distributed as part of constitution literacy campaign

A total of five lakh handbooks of the Constitution will be distributed across the district as part of ‘The Citizen’, a constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

The handbook was released here on Sunday by district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel by handing over a copy to Collector Afsana Parveen. The objective of the campaign is to declare Kollam a completely Constitution literate district and at present efforts to achieve the target are progressing in various local bodies across the district.

“As part of this, the district panchayat will be distributing the handbook to all the families in the district. Five lakh books will be printed by Gramalakshmi, which is a government agency,” said Mr.Daniel. At present four grama panchayats in the district have achieved complete constitutional literacy. Kulathupuzha is the country’s first fully constitution literate grama panchayat as all its residents above the age of 10 were educated on the Constitution, its history, fundamental rights and legal framework. Around 29,000 persons belonging to 9,388 families in the panchayat were made Constitution literate through the campaign and the Preamble of the Constitution was also installed in all households, government and private institutions and schools. “The panchayat had conducted large-scale activities to achieve the target, finding a place in history. All local bodies in the district should achieve Constitution literacy by October 15. Apart from the trainers deployed by KILA, the service of experts in the field can also be used for the same. The district panchayat plans to declare Kollam as the country’s first fully constitutionally literate district in November,” said the president.