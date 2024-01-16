ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in separate accidents in Thrissur 

January 16, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were killed in various accidents in the district since the night of January 15.

Three persons were killed in an accident on Monday night when the car they were travelling in fell into a water-filled granite quarry at Kuzhikkattussery.

The three friends, Shyam Muthedath, 52; George Punneliparambil, 48; and Titto Thakkolkkaran, 48, residents of Puthenchira, were going from Kuzhikkattussery to Puthenchira.

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the car and fell into the 50-ft deep quarry. The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

In another accident on Tuesday morning, a 48-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed when a lorry carrying cement bags turned over and fell on him near railway overbridge at Aloor. The deceased is Rajesh Chirayarakkal of Kodakara.

Another motorist was killed at Vadanappally on Tuesday morning when a lorry, carrying LPG cylinders, collided with his scooter. The deceased is Jyothi Prakash, 50, of Vadanappally. Though the critically injured Jyothi Prakash was rushed to hospital his life could not be saved.

