Five killed in car-truck collision at Ambalapuzha

January 23, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the national highway 66 at Kakkazhom, near Ambalapuzha, here in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Shijin Das (24), Prasad (25), Manu (24) and Sumod (42), all hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, and Amal (24) of Kollam. Four of the deceased were ISRO canteen employees.

According to the Ambalapuzha police, the accident happened around 1.30 a.m. “The car was heading to Kochi and the lorry was going to Kollam. The car was badly mangled in the impact of the collision and the victims were extricated after cutting the vehicle open,” said a police official.

Sources said the victims were on their way to drop Shijin who was employed in Kochi after attending a marriage function at Kaliyikkavila.

The accident caused traffic jams on the national highway for hours. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the deaths.