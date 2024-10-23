Five killed in car-lorry collision near Kerala’s Kalladikkode

Five people travelling in a car were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck on the National Highway 966 at Ayyappankavu near Kalladikkode on Tuesday night.

The car got stuck under the truck and was mangled. The accident took place around 11 p.m.

Police identified the victims as K.K. Vijesh, 35, from Mannethara, Kongad; Ramesh, 31, from Veendappara; Vishnu, 30, from Velliyanthodu; and Mohammed Afsal, 17, from Kongad. One more person was to be identified, said the police. Vijesh and Vishnu were autorickshaw drivers at Kongad.

The car was heading towards Mannarkkad side. The road was wet, and it was presumed that the car lost control and collided head on with the truck heading towards Coimbatore.

The mangled car and the front of the lorry had to be cut open to extricate the victims. Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the local people were involved in the rescue.

Police said three of the victims had died on the spot, and the others on the way to the hospital. The victims were rushed to Government District Hospital, Palakkad.

Traffic along the National Highway 966 was blocked for about two hours following the accident.

