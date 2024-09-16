Five killed in accidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Thiruvonam day

Five youths were killed in separate road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thiruvonam day on Sunday.

Three persons were killed and two critically injured when two motorcycles collided with each other at Kurakkani Junction, near Varkala, around 11.15 p.m. The deceased were identified as Anandabose, 19, Adithyan, 19, of Karippuram near Edava, and Jishnu, 20, of Punnamoodu near Varkala. Two others, Sanoj of Thottamugham, and Vishnu of Janardhanapuram, were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The authorities blamed the accident on violations of motor safety rules. While one two-wheeler carried three riders, the other came from the opposite direction with a faulty headlight, the police said.

In another incident, an Onam reveller was killed when a speeding motorcycle rammed a crowd at Sasthavattom in Mangalapuram. Sasthavattom native Shyju, 45, who had come to see the celebrations, was knocked down by the bike. The rider, Roshan Raj of Perunguzhi, sustained serious injuries.

A biker was killed when his motorcycle rammed a tree near the Infosys campus. Anuraj, 27, of Poundkadavu succumbed to his injuries, while two other passengers have been admitted to the medical college hospital with grievous injuries.