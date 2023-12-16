GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five killed as pilgrim mini bus rams autorickshaw at Manjeri

December 16, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of an autorickshaw after it was rammed by a mini bus at Manjeri near Malappuram on December 15.

The mangled remains of an autorickshaw after it was rammed by a mini bus at Manjeri near Malappuram on December 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five persons, including two children and two women, were killed and five others injured when a mini bus rammed an autorickshaw they were travelling in at Manjeri near here on December 15, evening. Four of the injured are children. The crash was so dreadful that four of the victims died on the spot.

The bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka collided with the autorickshaw heading towards Pallanur at Chettiyangadi on Manjeri-Areekode road. The bus was coming from Areekode side.

The victims were identified as auto driver Abdul Majeed, 55, Muhsina, 35, Tasneema, 28, Raiza, 3, and Moly, 7. The injured, Sabira, 58, Mohammed Mishal, 11, Azha Fatima, 4, Mohammed Azhan, and Raihan, 1, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

The bus bearing registration number KA 34-9028 was also damaged in the crash. Local people said speeding caused the accident. The police said it was not clear how the crash took place.

