Five Kerala University faculty members make it to global list of top 2% scientists

Five senior faculty of the University of Kerala have been featured in Stanford University and Elsevier’s latest ‘Top 2% Scientists’ rankings.

It is for the first time that as many scientists from the State-run university have made it to the influential list that ranks the world’s top-cited scientists and provides a comprehensive view of their contributions towards the global research community.

Former Vice Chancellor of Kerala University and Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Senior Scientist A. Jayakrishnan (Chemistry), Emeritus Professor T.S. Anirudhan (Chemistry), Senior Professor S.M.A. Shibli (Chemistry), A. Biju Kumar (Biology), and V. Biju (Physics) have been chosen for the rankings.

The selections were made based on citations and used metrics like h-index, co-authorship adjustments, and a composite citation score (c-score). Scientists are ranked based on Scopus data, with the top 2% or 1 lakh scientists included on the list. Around 5,300 scientists from India made it to the rankings in the list updated up to August 1.