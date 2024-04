April 21, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Five youths were injured, two seriously, in a knife fight that broke out in a bar near the Technopark IT hub at Kazhakuttam late April 20.

The police identified the injured as Shalu, Sooraj, Visakh, Swaroop and Atul. They hail from Sreekariyam and had arrived at the hotel to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Officials said a set of persons occupying a nearby table had attacked the youth following a verbal altercation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.