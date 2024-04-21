GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five injured in knife fight that broke out in beer parlour near Technopark

April 21, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five youths were injured in a knife fight that broke out in a beer parlour in Kazhakuttam late Saturday. Three persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the Kazhakuttam police, the incident occurred in the outlet located opposite Technopark around 11.30 p.m. after a seven-member group led by Sreekaryam native Akbar came to celebrate his birthday.

Soon, the group engaged in an argument with another at the beer parlour over creating a ruckus and dancing. While a youth belonging to the other group took out a knife and began to stab members of the gang engaged in birthday celebration, a member from the latter attacked the rival group using the knife used to cut the birthday cake.

The five injured were identified as Shalu, Sooraj, Vishak, Swaroop and Athul. The condition of Shalu and Sooraj, who sustained lung and liver injuries respectively, remained critical. They have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, the police said.

Three persons, Anas, 22, of Kollam, Jino, 36, of Puthukurichy, and Shameem, 34, of Kadinamkulam, were taken into custody by the police. Efforts are underway to nab the other accused, official sources said.

