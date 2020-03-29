Five infected persons test negative for COVID-19

The first five persons from Aythala in Ranni who were tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7 have been cured of the disease and tested negative on Sunday, according to District Collector P.B. Noohu.

The couple in their 50’s and their 22-year-old son had reached the Kochi international airport from Venice in Italy, via Doha, on February 29 morning. All the three, who were reportedly having mild fever, failed to inform the airport authorities or the Health Department officials that they were coming from the COVID-19-hit Italy. They reached their ancestral home at Aythala, later, in the evening.

The brother of the man who came from Italy and his wife were the first who sought treatment for fever at a private hospital in Ranni on March 6. The doctor there found symptoms of COVID-19. The matter was immediately referred to the district authority. Both of them and their three relatives were shifted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in no time.

The clinical examination of their throat swab and blood was tested negative for the viral infection for the second time on Sunday, Mr. Noohu said.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected their house in Ranni on Sunday and they will be discharged, once the medical board decided so, later.