ADVERTISEMENT

Five, including child, killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala’s Kannur

April 30, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KANNUR

Reports says lorry lost control and collided with car from behind, causing car to hit oncoming gas cylinder lorry

The Hindu Bureau

A collision between a car and a lorry has claimed the lives of five persons, including a nine-year-old, in Kannur district of Kerala. The incident occurred at Cherukunnu Punnachery around 10:45 p.m. on April 29. The victims hail from Chittarikal Mandapam in Kasaragod district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as K.N. Padmakumar (59), Bheemanadi Mandapam Kammadat Churikad Sudhakaran (52), Sudhakaran’s wife Ajitha (35), Puthur Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Ajitha’s nephew Akash (9).

Reports suggest the lorry lost control and collided with the car from behind, causing the car to hit an oncoming gas cylinder lorry. The occupants of the car were pulled out after breaking open the doors.

Sudhakaran and his family were en route to Kozhikode to admit their son Sourav to an educational institution. Both lorry drivers involved in the accident have been taken into police custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The collision occurred near the Punnacherry petrol pump. The car got wedged under the lorry. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US