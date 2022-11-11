Five in police custody for death of Kasaragod dentist

A 57-year-old dentist, who was accused of sexual molestation by a woman, was found dead on the railway track at Kundapura near Udupi railway station in Karnataka.

The police have taken five persons, including an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, into custody for allegedly threatening the dentist.

According to the police, the body of S. Krishnamurthy, who had been running a clinic at Badiyadka for over 30 years, was found on the railway track. The 32-year-old woman had lodged a complaint at the Badiyadka police station on Monday, accusing the dentist of misbehaving with her when she went for treatment at the clinic.

On Tuesday, the woman’s relatives raised a ruckus at the clinic and allegedly threatened the dentist, following which he left the clinic on his bike but did not reach home. Later, his wife filed a man missing complaint with the police.

The police found the dentist’s bike in Kumbala town near Badiyadka. His body was identified by his daughter and a relative.

The police said they had taken five persons, including IUML Badiyadka panchayat unit secretary Muhammed Haneefa, into custody. They were charged under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Dental Association and Brahmana Sabha took out a protest march to the Badiyadka police station on Thursday, alleging that the dentist was trapped in a false case. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a hartal on Friday in Badiyadka.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056)