Five in Kannur and two in Kasaragod test positive

KANNUR/KASARAGOD

10 June 2020 00:39 IST

Five more persons were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, two had returned from abroad and the other two from other States. One of them got infected through contact.

Those who arrived from abroad include a 31-year-old native of Thottada and a 31-year-old native of Alakode. A 20-year-old native of Mavuncherry and a 28-year-old native of Kottayam (Malabar) are the ones who came from other States. A 60-year-old native of Thillangeri contracted the virus from an infected patient.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the district now stands at 267. Of them, 146 were discharged.

District Medical Officer Narayanan Nayak said as many as 9,735 persons were under surveillance. Among them, 52 are at Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur; 84 at the COVID treatment centre, 33 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 28 at the Kannur District Hospital, and 9,538 in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

Two more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Both had come from Maharashtra. According to the Health authorities, the positive cases are a 49-year-old native of Kumbala and a 65-year-old native of Pallikara. With this, the number of patients in the district has reached 111. As many as 3,751 persons are under observation. They include 3,340 in home observation and 411 in hospitals.