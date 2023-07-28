HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five hundred energy conservation classes to begin in seven panchayat in August

The first stage classes will be organized in the seven local bodies including Udayagiri, Cherukunnu, Kurumathur, Kannapuram, Payam, Muzhakkunnu, Peralassery Panchayats

July 28, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

With the goal of net zero carbon emission, Kerala Haritha Kerala Mission in coordination with other departments will be organising 500 energy conservation classes in Kannur district during the month of August.

According to Harita Keralam Mission District Mission Co-ordinator E.K. Somasekaran, 500 classes will be organised during the first phase in the district.

Classes will be organized under the leadership of Harita Kerala District Mission in collaboration with District Library Council, State Electricity Board, ANERT, Kudumbashree Mission, Sanitation Mission, and others.

The first stage classes will be organized in the seven local bodies including Udayagiri, Cherukunnu, Kurumathur, Kannapuram, Payam, Muzhakkunnu, and Peralassery Panchayats, are interested in becoming carbon emission-free local bodies.

Libraries, schools with the help of Kudumbashree neighborhood groups, self-help groups and trade associations will organize energy conservation activities.

In addition to energy conservation classes activities like starting repair centres for LED bulbs and spreading hot boxes will also be organized, Mr. Somasekaran said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.