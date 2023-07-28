Five hundred energy conservation classes to begin in seven panchayat in August

July 28, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - KANNUR

With the goal of net zero carbon emission, Kerala Haritha Kerala Mission in coordination with other departments will be organising 500 energy conservation classes in Kannur district during the month of August.

According to Harita Keralam Mission District Mission Co-ordinator E.K. Somasekaran, 500 classes will be organised during the first phase in the district.

Classes will be organized under the leadership of Harita Kerala District Mission in collaboration with District Library Council, State Electricity Board, ANERT, Kudumbashree Mission, Sanitation Mission, and others.

The first stage classes will be organized in the seven local bodies including Udayagiri, Cherukunnu, Kurumathur, Kannapuram, Payam, Muzhakkunnu, and Peralassery Panchayats, are interested in becoming carbon emission-free local bodies.

Libraries, schools with the help of Kudumbashree neighborhood groups, self-help groups and trade associations will organize energy conservation activities.

In addition to energy conservation classes activities like starting repair centres for LED bulbs and spreading hot boxes will also be organized, Mr. Somasekaran said.