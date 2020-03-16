Five hospital staff under self-isolation

KOLLAM

16 March 2020 23:15 IST

They attended to an accident victim who skipped quarantine

Five staff members of Kollam District Hospital, including a doctor, have been asked to remain under home quarantine for two days after they attended to an accident victim who had recently returned from the UAE. The person was instructed to stay under home quarantine for 14 days, but he reportedly stepped out without completing the period.

From the accident site, he was rushed to the District Hospital on Sunday night and after giving emergency medical aid he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to hospital authorities, the person is asymptomatic and was screened for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on his arrival.

“The staff members were advised to stay home as a precautionary measure and we are expecting his results on Tuesday. Based on the result the duration of the quarantine will be decided,” said a Health official.

Currently 475 persons in the district are under home quarantine while 13 are in medical isolation. On Monday, 44 persons were instructed to go on home quarantine and at present the situation is under control, according the Health department. Among 285 sample sent to the Virology Institute, 182 were tested negative.