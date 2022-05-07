Five held with MDMA, ganja in Alappuzha

The police have arrested five people with MDMA and ganja from Thamarakulam, near Kayamkulam, in Alappuzha.

The arrested have been identified as Kannan (26) of Puthiyavila, Jobin Jacob (24) of Chengannur, Anandu (24), Suneesh (21) and Vijay (21), all three hailing from Karunagapally. The police seized 16 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and 30 g of ganja from them.

According to the police, the accused were taken into custody from a rented house in a joint operation carried out by the Nooranad police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

The police said the accused had bought the drugs from a Kayamkulam-based quotation gang and was selling these to youngsters and students at Kayamkulam, Kurathikad and Vallikunnam. The gang was selling MDMA between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 per gram.