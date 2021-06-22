Five held on drug peddling charge

Thrissur

22 June 2021 22:15 IST

The police on Tuesday arrested five youths on the charge of peddling of MDMA (Ecstasy) drug in Thrissur Medical College area.

The arrested were Jithu Thomas, 26, of Mangad; Abhijith Kizhakkoot, 23, of Mangad; Sarat Panayamparambil, 24, of Nelluvayi; Ranjith Malayamchat, 19 of Kanipayyur and Saneesh Ezhuthu Purakkal, 24, of Kundannur. The police seized their car.

