Five held on charges of poaching spotted deer in Wayanad district of Kerala

K.J. Jose, Forest Range officer, Chethalayath forest range, said that the accused had hunted a spotted deer by using a cable snare from Kelamangalam forest under the Irulam forest station. (image for representational purpose)   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons were arrested in Wayanad district of Kerala on Thursday on the charge of poaching in the Irulam forest section of the Chethalayam forest range under the South Wayanad forest division.

The accused were identified as M.C. Shaji (51), M.J. Shibu (48), C.K. Shajan (53), K.B. Ratheesh (40), and M.C. Shiju (46) at Kenichira in Wayanad.

K.J. Jose, Forest Range officer, Chethalayath forest range, said that the accused had hunted a spotted deer by using a cable snare from Kelamangalam forest under the Irulam forest station on Wednesday.

The officials seized the animal carcass and two kg of cooked venison from them. The accused would be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery.


Jun 24, 2021

