Five held on charge of murdering youth

December 24, 2022 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort Police on Friday arrested five persons on charges of murder over the death of a youth due to electrocution while fishing in the river near Attukal in July this year. The accused have been identified as Suresh, 52, Kiran, 26, Sreejith, 28, Madusoodanan, 48, and Akhil Jayan, 28, all natives of Attukal.

According to the police, Kannan, a resident of Attukal got an electric shock while fishing using a live wire near the Keezhambil Bridge on July 28. He died on August 1 at a private hospital in Karamana.

During investigation, it emerged that the accused had forcibly taken Kannan for fishing using an electric wire with power supply drawn illegally from one of the accused’s households. The live wire was thrown into the water to stun fish for easy catch. Kannan was tasked to collect the fish that turned up dead.

According to the police, Kiran, the second accused, had put the electric rod into the water while Kannan was collecting the dead fish. Though he got electric shock around 2.30 p.m., the accused had taken him to the hospital at only around 6.30 p.m.

