Five held on charge of abducting youth in Malappuram

March 30, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The police arrested five persons at Edavanna in connection with the alleged abduction of a 24-year-old man who had reportedly collected a huge amount as capital for online trading.

The youth from Kalikavu was reportedly abducted by the five persons who were among those who made the investment for the online business. The arrested are Ajmal M.K., Sharafuddeen T., Aboobacker Cherukad, Vipin Das, and V.P. Sharafuddeen.

The police said they held the youth captive as he stopped giving them the assured profits after some time. The youth was shifted to various places, and his captors allegedly tried to seek a ransom from his relatives.

They were remanded in judicial custody.