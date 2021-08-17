Five held for harassment

Vulgar messages and phone calls to a woman

The Changanassery police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged harassment of a woman by making calls and sending vulgar messages.

The arrested have been identified as Nishanth of Palakkad, Ratheesh, Shaji and Anikuttan of Haripad and Vipin of Panamcheri. The case assumed significance after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a message in social media warning stern action against the culprits in the case.

Meanwhile, the case took a new turn after the complainant on Monday alleged that the charges against Shaji, one among the accused, had been framed by the police without evidence.