Five held for attack on Premachandran’s meet

Miscreants interrupted a reception programme organised for Kollam MP-elect N.K. Premachandran at Paravur on Sunday evening and some Congress workers suffered injuries in the scuffle that followed.

UDF Kollam district chairman K.C. Rajan said it was CPI(M) goons who unleashed violence at the meeting. The LDF had been targeting Mr. Premachandran after the electoral debacle, he said.

Reportedly, the CPI(M) and CITU workers were against the reception and tried to stop the meeting leading to tension between the two groups. Poothakulam mandalam secretary Radhakrishnan, 52, who suffered head injuries in the attack, was admitted to the Parippally Medical College Hospital and then shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The police arrested five persons in connection with the incident, while the main accused, an employee of the Poothakulam Cooperative Bank, is absconding. Kollam DCC condemned the attack and held a protest after the incident. All mandalam committees in the Kollam constituency will hold protest meetings on Monday, DCC president Bindu Krishna said.