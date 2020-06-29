Five fresh cases in Alappuzha

The district on Monday reported five COVID-19 cases. Of the patients, four came from abroad and one from Delhi.

One of the patients, a young man from Kayamkulam, came from Kuwait on June 18. Another patient, a 47-year-old man native of Vallikunnam, reached the district from the UAE on June 25. The third patient, a young woman from Pattanakkad, came from Saudi Arabia on June 19.

A 51-year-old man from Alappuzha, who reached the district from Saudi Arabia on June 20, is the fourth patient.

The fifth person, a 50-year-old from Neelemperoor, came by train from Delhi on June 16.

Four patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The Vallikunnam native who showed symptoms of the disease on arrival was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, eight people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 166.

The district has so far logged 291 COVID-19 cases, of which 124 people have recovered.

One person succumbed to the disease.