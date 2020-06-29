Five fresh cases in Alappuzha

The district on Monday reported five COVID-19 cases. Of the patients, four came from abroad and one from Delhi.
One of the patients, a young man from Kayamkulam, came from Kuwait on June 18. Another patient, a 47-year-old man native of Vallikunnam, reached the district from the UAE on June 25. The third patient, a young woman from Pattanakkad, came from Saudi Arabia on June 19.
A 51-year-old man from Alappuzha, who reached the district from Saudi Arabia on June 20, is the fourth patient.
The fifth person, a 50-year-old from Neelemperoor, came by train from Delhi on June 16.
Four patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The Vallikunnam native who showed symptoms of the disease on arrival was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam.
Meanwhile, eight people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 166.
The district has so far logged 291 COVID-19 cases, of which 124 people have recovered.
One person succumbed to the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath