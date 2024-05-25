Five fishermen stranded in Arabian sea rescued 

Five fishermen stranded in the sea after their inboard country boat had an engine failure on Thursday were rescued by the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing from Beypore on May 24 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat Sivaputri owned by Kanakaraj, a native of Puthiyappa in Kozhikode, had set off from the Puthiyappa harbour. It suffered an engine failure around 7 nautical miles away from the harbour in the Arabian sea. The five fishermen Baburaj, Adarsh, Sajith, Suresh, and Sasi were rescued and brought back to the harbour on the directions of the Assistant Director of Fisheries. Fisheries guard Sreeraj, rescue guard Hamilesh and Mithun led the enforcement wing.

Despite the orange alert, the rain havoc has slowed down in the district. Thirty-four families that were accommodated in four rehabilitation camps across the district on Thursday have returned to their respective homes.

However, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned against high tide and rough seas along the Kerala coast on Saturday as well. The fishers and residents in the coastal areas have been asked to stay alert, keep the boats tied up, and refrain from excursions to the beach and sea. The district has been put under yellow alert for May 25 (Saturday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.