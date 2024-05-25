ADVERTISEMENT

Five fishermen stranded in Arabian sea rescued 

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:53 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 12:52 am IST - Kozhikode

The boat Sivaputri had suffered an engine failure around 7 nautical miles away from the harbour in the Arabian sea

The Hindu Bureau

With just a week of rain, rivers in Kozhikode are swollen. A view of the Chaliyar from Feroke. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Five fishermen stranded in the sea after their inboard country boat had an engine failure on Thursday were rescued by the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing from Beypore on May 24 (Friday).

The boat Sivaputri owned by Kanakaraj, a native of Puthiyappa in Kozhikode, had set off from the Puthiyappa harbour. It suffered an engine failure around 7 nautical miles away from the harbour in the Arabian sea. The five fishermen Baburaj, Adarsh, Sajith, Suresh, and Sasi were rescued and brought back to the harbour on the directions of the Assistant Director of Fisheries. Fisheries guard Sreeraj, rescue guard Hamilesh and Mithun led the enforcement wing.

The service road of NH-66 that collapsed at Kakkanchery in Malappuram on May 23 following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Despite the orange alert, the rain havoc has slowed down in the district. Thirty-four families that were accommodated in four rehabilitation camps across the district on Thursday have returned to their respective homes.

However, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned against high tide and rough seas along the Kerala coast on Saturday as well. The fishers and residents in the coastal areas have been asked to stay alert, keep the boats tied up, and refrain from excursions to the beach and sea. The district has been put under yellow alert for May 25 (Saturday).

