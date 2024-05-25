GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five fishermen stranded in Arabian sea rescued 

The boat Sivaputri had suffered an engine failure around 7 nautical miles away from the harbour in the Arabian sea

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:53 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 12:52 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
With just a week of rain, rivers in Kozhikode are swollen. A view of the Chaliyar from Feroke.

With just a week of rain, rivers in Kozhikode are swollen. A view of the Chaliyar from Feroke. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Five fishermen stranded in the sea after their inboard country boat had an engine failure on Thursday were rescued by the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing from Beypore on May 24 (Friday).

The boat Sivaputri owned by Kanakaraj, a native of Puthiyappa in Kozhikode, had set off from the Puthiyappa harbour. It suffered an engine failure around 7 nautical miles away from the harbour in the Arabian sea. The five fishermen Baburaj, Adarsh, Sajith, Suresh, and Sasi were rescued and brought back to the harbour on the directions of the Assistant Director of Fisheries. Fisheries guard Sreeraj, rescue guard Hamilesh and Mithun led the enforcement wing.

The service road of NH-66 that collapsed at Kakkanchery in Malappuram on May 23 following heavy rains.

The service road of NH-66 that collapsed at Kakkanchery in Malappuram on May 23 following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Despite the orange alert, the rain havoc has slowed down in the district. Thirty-four families that were accommodated in four rehabilitation camps across the district on Thursday have returned to their respective homes.

However, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned against high tide and rough seas along the Kerala coast on Saturday as well. The fishers and residents in the coastal areas have been asked to stay alert, keep the boats tied up, and refrain from excursions to the beach and sea. The district has been put under yellow alert for May 25 (Saturday).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.