Kerala

Five Dubai returnees among 11 new cases

Three persons returned from Tablighi meet

On Saturday, 11 more persons, including three who had returned to Kerala from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin in Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

Six of these cases are from Kasaragod, while the rest are from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur.

Of the 11 cases, five persons had returned from Dubai. The case in Palakkad had returned from Nagpur, two are contacts of imported cases in Kasaragod. The cases in Alappuzha, Kollam and Ernakulam are those who had travelled to Nizamuddin.

Till date, 306 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, of which 254 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery is 50, while two succumbed to COVID-19.

The State has 1,71,355 persons under surveillance. As many as 734 among them have been isolated in hospitals with respiratory symptoms, while the rest (1,70,621) are under home quarantine.

The number of respiratory samples sent for testing till date is 9,744. Of these 8,586 samples have returned a negative result.

