Five cows die in Kollam after they were fed porotta

Five cows died and as many as nine head of cattle fell ill at a farm in Velinallur after the animals were fed too much porotta.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani, who visited the farm on Sunday, said that the dairy farmer will be provided compensation.

An autopsy conducted by the department confirmed that the cows died due to metabolic toxaemia and dehydration subsequent to lactic acidosis after they consumed too much porotta and jackfruit. The cows belonged to Hasbulla, a dairy farmer from Vattapara and the officials said he used to feed the cows a mix of porotta, jackfruit, and tamarind seed husk after the recent hike in cattle feed. “A certain quantity was fixed for the porotta but last day it wasn’t Hasbulla who fed the cows,” said the officials. Hasbulla has been rearing cows for the past 20 years and his farm currently has thirty cows, two bulls and two buffalos. The cows had started collapsing by Saturday evening following which an emergency response team visited the farm for treatment and autopsy.

“If cows eat too much porotta, jackfruit or rice gruel it can cause lactic acidosis leading to dehydration and death. If porotta is stale, there is a high possibility of fungus infection. Also, excessive amounts of carbohydrates is not good for cows. Ideally, they should be fed concentrates, hay and green fodder,” said district Animal Husbandry Officer D. Shine Kumar.

