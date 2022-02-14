Five children from Kerala win national bravery awards

Awards will be presented at a function in Delhi

Five children from Kerala have been selected for the 2021 National Bravery awards instituted by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

Angel Maria John from Thrissur won the Ekalavya award and Shanis Abdulla T.N. from Kozhikode was selected for the Abhimanyu. Sivakrishnan K.N. from Wayanad, Seethal Sasi K. from Kannur and Rithujith N. from Malappuram were adjudged winners in the general category. The special awards carry a purse of ₹75,000 and the general awards ₹40,000, apart from medal and award. The ICCW will bear the cost of school education, degree and postgraduate studies and professional education of the winners.

Acts of courage

A fourth-standard student at Devamatha school, Thrissur, Angel Maria John won the award for rescuing a three-year-old child from drowning in a canal while Shanis Abdullah, a seventh standard student at Kadameri Mappila UP school, bagged the award for saving a child from a bull that had run amok. Among the general category winners, Sivakrishnan won the award for rescuing a child from a river while Seethal Sasi exhibited courage and presence of mind in saving three children from drowning in a pond using jerry cans to create a floating raft. Rithujith was chosen for the award for rescuing a coconut tree climber who was stuck on a tree after the loop used for climbing got entangled in a wire.

Shiju Khan, general secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, said the winners would be presented with the awards at a function to be held in Delhi.