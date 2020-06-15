Five cases in Alappuzha

The district reported five more COVID-19 cases on Monday. Officials said three of them returned from foreign countries while two contracted the disease through contact.

One of the patients, a youth from Karuvatta, came from Dubai on May 28. The second patient, a 54-year-old man from Kayamkulam, came from Kuwait on June 1. Another patient, a youth from Ambalappuzha, reached the district from Qatar on June 6.

Two patients — a 72-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife — who contracted the disease through contact are Champakulam natives. The couple’s grandchild, who came from Delhi on May 30, had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 12.

All the five patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 106.