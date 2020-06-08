Five cases in Alappuzha

Five more people including four of a family tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

According to officials, all five are imported cases. One of the patients, a 50-year-old Haripad native, came from Dubai on June 3. As he was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival at Karipur international airport, the person was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Manjeri in Malappuram.

A woman and her three daughters, hailing from Thazhakara, had come from Abu Dhabi on May 31. They were in quarantine after reaching the district. Officials said that the four had been shifted to the MCH, Alappuzha, for treatment.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 79. The district has so far seen 95 COVID-19 cases.