Five bus workers arrested on charge of attacking home guard in Kozhikode

June 25, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have arrested four bus workers who allegedly manhandled a home guard who reported violation of rules at the Naduvannur bus stand. The suspects, T.M. Arjun, P. Rijil, K.S. Abhijith, Sonu Vijayan and K.V. Unnikrishnan, are bus workers on the Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi route.

It was on Friday that the gang allegedly roughed up the home guard who questioned the workers of a local bus for not picking passengers from the bus stand. Instead of parking the bus at the bay, the bus operators were trying to pick passengers from outside the bus stand, causing inconvenience for those waiting at the terminal.

Commuters who gave their statement to the police said a few private operators were found ‘fooling’ passengers without entering the bus stand. The main reason for it was the road race, they said, adding that the police were often turning a blind eye to the illegal practice.

According to some of the local traders, the home guard was targeted by the bus crew as he reported the incident to the police frequently and sought stern legal action. The bus workers turned aggressive as they were asked to report at the police station.

The guard was hospitalised following the attack on Friday.

Police officers from the Balussery station said they would ensure the presence of more officers and plainclothesmen to monitor road rule violators within their limits. Details of bus operators engaged in frequent violations would be forwarded to the Regional Transport Officer for suspension of permit, they said.

