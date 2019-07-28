Kerala

Five breakwaters to be built in Alappuzha

The Irrigation Department will construct five breakwaters using tetrapods in Alappuzha. The breakwaters will be built at Arattupuzha, Nallanickal, Pathiyankara, Kakkazhom and Kattoor. Officials said that tenders would be invited on Wednesday.

Earlier, an amount of ₹150 crore had been sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the construction of seawalls in the district. A recent study has recommended the construction of seawalls along 12 km of Alappuzha coast on a priority basis. With the onset of the southwest monsoon, sea erosion has become severe in coastal areas of Alappuzha district. Several houses have been destroyed after high swell waves pounded areas in Ambalapuzha, Kattoor, Arattupuzha, Kakkazhom and other places in the last two months.

