Five booked for murder attempt

November 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Pattanakkad police have arrested a five-member gang for attacking a group of youngsters at Kadakkarappally near Cherthala.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj alias Sachu (28), Rahul alias Kuttusan (25), Shinaz alias Koya (23) and Athul Krishna alias Raina (24), all hailing from Vayalar, and Anoop alias Punchiri (25) of Kanjikuzhy. They were booked for murder attempt.

Last month, the Arthunkal police arrested one Vishnunarayan with MDMA, a psychotropic drug. He revealed the name of drug peddler Rahul during the interrogation. It antagonised Rahul’s gang and they targeted Vishnunarayanan’s friends with swords and axes on October 30. The attack left three persons injured. One of the injured, Kannan (28), remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Kochi. Another injured person, Kailasanath (21), is recuperating at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the attack, the accused had gone into hiding in Bengaluru. They were nabbed from Kannur.

According to the police, Rahul was involved in the supply of MDMA in different parts of the Cherthala taluk with the support of Suraj. Officials said that all the arrested were history sheeters against whom several cases had been registered in various police stations across the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.