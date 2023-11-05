ADVERTISEMENT

Five booked for murder attempt

November 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The accused had gone into hiding in Bengaluru and were nabbed from Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattanakkad police have arrested a five-member gang for attacking a group of youngsters at Kadakkarappally near Cherthala.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj alias Sachu (28), Rahul alias Kuttusan (25), Shinaz alias Koya (23) and Athul Krishna alias Raina (24), all hailing from Vayalar, and Anoop alias Punchiri (25) of Kanjikuzhy. They were booked for murder attempt.

Last month, the Arthunkal police arrested one Vishnunarayan with MDMA, a psychotropic drug. He revealed the name of drug peddler Rahul during the interrogation. It antagonised Rahul’s gang and they targeted Vishnunarayanan’s friends with swords and axes on October 30. The attack left three persons injured. One of the injured, Kannan (28), remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Kochi. Another injured person, Kailasanath (21), is recuperating at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the attack, the accused had gone into hiding in Bengaluru. They were nabbed from Kannur.

According to the police, Rahul was involved in the supply of MDMA in different parts of the Cherthala taluk with the support of Suraj. Officials said that all the arrested were history sheeters against whom several cases had been registered in various police stations across the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US