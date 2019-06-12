Kerala

Five BJP men held for attack on DYFI activists

3 sustain stab injuries, hospitalised

A police team led by Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) P.V. Baby on Wednesday arrested five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in connection with an attack on three Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists.

According to the police, DYFI activists Saneer, 29, Shabeer Khan, 20, and Salman, 18, were stabbed by a five-member gang on Tuesday night at Chungam.

“The DYFI activists have sustained serious injuries and are recuperating in a hospital,” said an official.

The arrested

The arrested have been identified as Aswin Dev, 26, Akhil, 28, Prakash, 26, Renjith 24, and Sandeep, 21, all residents of Thirumala ward in Alappuzha municipality.

Officials said that previous enmity was suspected to be the reason for the attack.

